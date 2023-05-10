United States | Jury: Trump sexually abused reporter in 1990s

The charge of rape was dropped. Trump denied the allegations and claimed he had never even met the woman. It was a civil trial, not a criminal prosecution.

American a court jury acquitted the country’s former president Donald Trump’s about accusations that he raped a woman in the mid-1990s, news agencies say. Instead, Trump was deemed guilty of sexual abuse and defamation.

It was a civil action, not a criminal charge.

The jury ordered Trump to pay the woman compensation totaling five million dollars, or more than 4.5 million euros.

Journalist-writer Elizabeth Jean Carroll has also accused the former president of assault and defamation.

According to Carroll, Trump raped her in the mid-1990s in the fitting room of a department store chain store. Trump has also defamed Carroll, according to the journalist-author, after she went public about the rape. Carroll, 79, testified in court that Trump raped her.

Trump has denied the rape allegation and claimed that he has never even met Carroll and that Carroll is lying, “and it’s not to my taste.”

Carroll filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump. The New York Magazine published a photo in which Carroll is in the same company as Trump and his wife at the time Ivana Trump with.

Trump’s lawyers previously tried to stop the lawsuit from moving forward, but a judge ruled in Carroll’s favor that the lawsuit can proceed. Carroll has sued the president for a DNA sample that could be compared to the samples taken from her skirt after the alleged rape.

Read more: Columnist accuses Trump of rape in a department store fitting booth in the 1990s, Trump denies the claim

Read more: Trump harnessed the Justice Department’s lawyers to help him in the reporter’s rape case