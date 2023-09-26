Tuesday, September 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | Judge: Trump is guilty of fraud

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
United States | Judge: Trump is guilty of fraud

According to the judge, Trump and his company cheated, among other things, banks and insurers in order to get better contracts from them.

of the United States former president Donald Trump committed fraud while building his real estate empire, a New York state court judge ruled on Tuesday. Among other things, they reported on the matter Reuters, The Guardian and BBC.

Judge Arthur Engoron according to Trump and his company, among other things, they cheated banks and insurers in order to get better contracts from them.

The decision complicates Trump’s position in a civil trial starting next week Monday in New York, where Trump and his two sons are accused of exaggerating the value of their assets to banks and insurers in order to get better loans and insurance.

Attorney General of the State of New York Letitia James filed a lawsuit last September against Trump, his adult children and the company bearing the family’s name.

See also  Weather | Snowfall will intensify in the evening, Monday's driving weather is predicted to be very bad

According to James, Trump would have exaggerated his net worth by up to 2.23 billion dollars, i.e. 2.1 billion euros. According to some estimates, assets would have been inflated in the annual financial statements given to banks and insurance companies by up to 3.6 billion dollars, i.e. 3.4 billion euros.

#United #States #Judge #Trump #guilty #fraud

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Recommended

No Result
View All Result