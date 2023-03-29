United States | Judge: Mike Pence must testify in Capitol riot probe

According to the judge’s secret decision, Pence can still avoid testifying, US media sources say.

Stateside A federal judge has ruled that the former vice president Mike Pence must be proven in court by the former president Donald Trump’s about the discussions he had with them regarding inciting the takeover of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday evening, the US media, such as CNN and The New York Times (NOW).

The outgoing President Trump, who lost the election more than two years ago, claimed that the election results were fake, and his supporters took over the Capitol in droves. Meanwhile, members of parliament, including Vice President Mike Pence, were inside the Capitol to confirm Joe Biden election victory.

to NYT according to sources, both Pence and Trump have previously sought to legally block Pence’s testimony about his conversations with Trump.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump’s lawyers asked the court’s chief judge to limit Mike Pence’s testimony, citing confidential communications between the president and his administration.

Pence’s lawyers have also asked to limit the former border president’s testimony, citing Pence’s role as Senate president. In February, Pence said he would try to avoid testifying because, according to him, it would be “unconstitutional and unprecedented.”

However, according to the federal judge’s secret decision, Pence can still refuse to testify on questions related to his own actions in the takeover of the Capitol, NYT and CNN sources say.

Pence also has the option to appeal the judge’s decision.

Ministry of Justice the special counsel is currently investigating Trump part in the rioting. Several weeks before the riots, Trump appealed to his supporters and encouraged them to come to Washington to oppose attempts to rig the election. Ministry of Justice has interpretedthat the president’s immunity from prosecution does not cover incitement to violence.

Earlier in March, Pence robbed Trump about his actions in occupying the congress building.