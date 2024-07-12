United States | Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter charges

United States|According to the judge, the defense did not get the necessary information from the prosecutors and the police about the bullets that the actor fired on the set of the movie Rust.

Judge has been rejected by the actor Alec Baldwin manslaughter charges Rust-in connection with the western movie shooting incident in Santa Fe, USA.

The judge considered that the prosecutors withheld important evidence from the defense.

News channel CNN’s and of The New York Times according to the recent decision means that the charges cannot be brought again.

According to the judge handling the case, police and prosecutors did not share information about all the footage with Baldwin’s lawyers Halyna Hutchins of the bullets possibly involved in the death.

Baldwin was in October 2021 rehearsing a scene with a handgun where he thought there were only bangers. The cameraman was killed by a shot fired by Baldwin.

The charge could have resulted in an 18-month sentence, he says The New York Times.

The person who was an expert on gun incidents already received an 18-month sentence and is currently serving his sentence in prison.