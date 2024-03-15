United States | Judge adjourns Trump's embezzlement trial

The trial will be postponed until at least mid-April.

US judge has decided to postpone the former president of the country Donald Trump's embezzlement trial until at least mid-April, according to recent court documents.

The trial was scheduled to begin on March 25. A hearing is now scheduled to be held on the day in question, where the exact time for the start of the legal proceedings will be determined.

The judge made the adjournment decision after the parties had recently obtained considerable amounts of documents related to the lawsuit.

The incident is related to Stephanie Clifford to the so-called swindling money paid during the 2016 presidential election. Clifford is also known by the name he uses as a porn actress Stormy Daniels.