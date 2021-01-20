United States Joy, relief and care – Deserted by the threat of pandemics and violence, deserted Washington held its breath on the morning of inauguration

The streets of Washington were deserted Wednesday morning as the United States prepared for Joe Biden’s inauguration. People gathered in front of St. Matthew’s Cathedral hoped the future president would put the distribution of coronavirus vaccines in order.

Washington

The United States the capital is more deserted than Helsinki at Midsummer. Normally, hundreds of thousands of people would walk towards the country’s parade center on the morning of the inauguration, but today the streets are empty. The request to stay home due to the threat of a pandemic and violence has been heard.

Half past nine in the morning, a small crowd of a few dozen people has gathered a block from St. Matthew’s Cathedral, where the incoming president will be. Joe Bidenia is expected at the fair. There are at least as many journalists as there are party people.

Consultant living nearby Jeremias Alvarez, 41, also follows events from the tablet screen. The picture shows how receding

president Donald Trump makes a departure from Washington.

Jeremias Alvarez, 41.­

“I wanted to make sure it happened,” Alvarez says.

From there Biden’s car convoy is arriving. Long hose for black cars. The future president himself is not visible. Most follow it quietly.

“New era!” someone exclaims gently.

That’s what Alvarez feels like. The day is bittersweet. The lack of festive humor is sad, but he is happy with the new president promising to make the United States a fairer country.

Joe Biden’s convoy on his way to worship.­

Alvarez plans to follow the swearing-in at the brunch with loved ones. Perhaps in the afternoon one could dare to the streets to celebrate a little.

“It’s a surreal feeling now. Relieved. And there is definitely enthusiasm involved. ”

Professor of Physiotherapy Ellen Costello only realized on Wednesday morning that the incoming president would arrive at the fair right next to his neighbor.

Ellen Costello, 60.­

“I threw the clothes around my neck and grabbed my little American flag and ran out,” Costello says.

“I had to be here because these have been four long years.”

Costello lives just a few blocks from the White House, and enjoys new neighbors.

“I’m really excited that we get the first time in a woman’s vice-president – and yet the black, an immigrant woman. It describes America. ”

The first and foremost task of the new president is to vaccinate the nation against the coronavirus. It is also the best medicine for the economic crisis, Costello says.

Usually people from all over the United States arrive at the inauguration. Not today. But on the corner of the church, at least alone, is a guest who has come from afar. Indonesian Grace Hutapea, 36, wanted to return to his student city of Washington just for Biden’s inauguration.

Grace Hutapea, 36.­

“I’m superinnoissani,” says Hutapea.

“The most I expected was for Trump to leave the White House.”

Hutapea, who studied political science, feels that the United States has been a subject of world laughter in recent years and not a laboratory of democracy, as he was used to keeping the country.

“I don’t care if the president of the United States is a Republican or a Democrat, as long as it’s not the one who just left the White House behind.”

Hutapea waves his thumb in the direction of the White House.

“Even the conquest of Congress took place to please the ego of only one man.”

He hopes for Biden to unite the nation, but does not believe it will happen overnight.

In the Americans It is customary to buy a t-shirt or cap for every event. Inaugurations are usually a goldmine for street vendors. There is no trade today.

However, the inauguration of 2021 is described by the product alone over others: the Biden face mask.

69 years old Paul Cadario and Dan Gordon passing such faces on an empty street.

Paul Cadario, 69 and Dan Gordon, 69.­

Gordon describes his feelings in three words.

“Joy, exhaustion and worry. Concern for our country and its democracy, ”the former president said Barack Obaman Gordon, who worked in the administration, says.

“When I woke up today, the overriding feeling was relief,” Cadario says.

Residents of the capital unite with emotion. 92 percent of Washington residents voted Joe Biden as president.

Congratulations to Biden and Harris in Washington on inauguration day.­

The night before, the men have watched Biden and the vice president Kamala Harrisin a commemoration of the victims of the coronavirus. Gordon moved to tears.

The business premises were protected in Washington on Biden and Harris ’inauguration day.­

“Trump could have done the same thing when three hundred thousand Americans had died. Or two hundred thousand. Or a hundred thousand. But he didn’t do it, ”Gordon says.

Washington was quiet and heavily guarded on Joe Biden’s inauguration day.­

“400,000 people have died and he did nothing,” Cadario says.

For the new president, they too have one wish above all others: the distribution of vaccines in order.

“There’s a lot to do,” Gordon says.