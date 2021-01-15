According to Politico, the inaugural exercises of future U.S. President Joe Biden will not be held on Sunday. Biden’s planned train journey to the inauguration has also been canceled.

Stateside presidential election winner Joe Biden inaugural exercises have been postponed due to security threats, he says Politico magazine.

The rehearsals were scheduled to take place on Sunday, but according to Politico, they have been postponed to Monday.

Biden’s team has also canceled an Amtrak train trip from Wilmington to Washington, scheduled for next Wednesday’s inauguration day, due to increased safety concerns. Biden was to travel to his inauguration by train from his hometown of Wilmington.

Biden will take office on January 20th.

According to news agency Reuters, the presidential inaugural committee declined to comment on Politico’s data.

Security situation Washington has intensified considerably as the city prepares for Biden’s inauguration after the Epiphany’s violent riots. As an Epiphany, a set of resigning presidents Donald Trumpin supporters attacked the House of Congress in the midst of confirming the election result. Five people died in the conflict.

Trump incited his supporters to attack, but later announced his condemnation of the violence. Trump has been charged with inciting rebellion.

Barbed wire was installed in the congressional fences as Biden’s inauguration approached.­

The security situation in Washington has tightened considerably as the city prepares for Biden’s inauguration following the Epiphany’s violent riots.­

U.S. federal police told the FBI over the weekend about armed protests across the country in the days leading up to inauguration. Director of the FBI Christopher Wray has reported that the FBI is looking for and keeping an eye on individuals who could threaten the safety of incumbents.

According to Wray, the FBI has identified more than 200 suspects since the Epiphany. It has arrested more than a hundred people as a result of the attack on the Congress House, Reuters reports.

Biden has asked for a president to be appointed deputy justice minister Barack Obaman former Internal Security Adviser Lisa Monacoa to serve temporarily as an internal security adviser until next week’s inauguration.

News agency AP Biden thinks that the decision to cancel the train journey to the inauguration was not an easy one for Biden, as he has become known for his preference for train travel. Biden favored the train throughout his 36-year career in the Senate. The train ride from Wilmington to Washington takes about an hour and a half.

Biden also traveled home by train on his last day as Obama’s vice president. During his presidential campaign, he traveled by train across Ohio and Pennsylvania with the goal of attracting working class representatives to vote.

Joe Biden answered questions from reporters before jumping on his campaign train in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in September 2020.­

Presidential inaugurations have traditionally attracted hundreds of thousands of people to Washington, but ceremonies have been curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.