United States | Joe Manchin will not seek another term, the Democrats face a tough battle for the Senate

The seat vacated by Manchin, who represents West Virginia, threatens to go to the Republicans.

Stateside Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has announced that he will not apply for a further season. The decision of Manchin, who represents West Virginia, may mean difficulties for the Democrats in next fall’s elections.

Democrats should hold on to all their other seats in the Senate and find a replacement to replace Manchin. This would allow the Democrats to hold on to the current 51-49 majority.

Alternatively, a tie would be enough for the Democrats. If a democrat is elected president, the vice president could then act as a resolver in conflict situations.

In West Virginia, nearly 69 percent of voters cast their ballot in the 2020 presidential election Joe Biden instead of Republicans Donald Trump’s.