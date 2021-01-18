In the midst of a global pandemic, it is also in a very particular political context that Joe Biden will begin his mandate. His first 100 days at the helm of the United States are eagerly awaited, the country is so divided. Priority will logically be given to monitoring the Covid-19 epidemic. An economic support plan must be launched and new restrictive measures could be put in place. “I am going to ask the Americans to wear a mask (…). My administration will make masks compulsory wherever I have the power“, he said shortly after his election.

Another big challenge awaits Joe Bien: trying to reconcile a very divided country. Finally, great care will be taken to protect the environment. “On the first day of my mandate, I will join the Paris climate agreement that we signed together with Barack Obama.His inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

