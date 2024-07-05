United States|Biden’s struggles at the beginning of the American Independence Day were largely transient, but after the poor election debate, the American media reported even small slips.

in Finland it was already the early hours of Friday, when the American Independence Day celebration on the 4th of July was getting into full swing.

Special attention was drawn to the 81-year-old president Joe Biden performance. He struggled in a fragile state last week in the first election debate Donald Trump against, which has led to widespread doubts about his ability to win the election and survive another four-year term.

After the debate, Biden took a stand in North Carolina, for example, and was even forceful in his short speech, in which he condemned the immunity from prosecution granted by the Supreme Court to presidents for decisions made in their official duties.

Independence Day the first appearances were between these extremes.

Biden has not frozen and did not seem very fragile. In this situation, however, the US media has also paid great attention to the skirmishes that pass quickly, some of which are related to Biden’s old stuttering problem.

For example The New York Times notes that in a Thursday radio interview with Philadelphia station WURD, Biden said he was proud to be “the first vice president, the first black woman to serve as a black president.”

Of course, the point was to mention once again that he was the first vice president to serve a black president, ie Barack Obama and the first president to select a black vice president ie Horrible Harris.

A small mistake also came in a sentence where he wanted to tell about his Catholic faith and the way he rose from the state of Delaware to become the country’s president.

He forgot to mention the Catholic faith in the key sentence, but the context was understandable from the following sentences.

In The Earl Ingram Show radio interview, Biden’s stuttering problem returned from time to time, something Americans are used to. The New York Times noted, however, that on a few occasions Biden left his answers completely unfinished, a more recent trait.

In this interview, Biden openly admitted that he “messed up” CNN’s first election debate against Trump last week.

He has given the flu and travel fatigue as the reason.

Radio interviews greater publicity was gained by Biden’s approximately four-minute speech on the White House lawn in connection with the barbeque celebration meal. The audience included a few thousand soldiers on active duty.

Biden started well and his voice carried modelly. Sometimes, however, there was a little fighting and quieter talk, especially at the point where he wanted to compare his own visit to the landing-related military cemetery in Normandy and Donald Trump’s decision to skip the visit during his presidency.

After that, the speech went satisfactorily by Biden’s standards, as did the handshakes and group photos of some of the guests, as well as a quickly improvised speech about the fact that he has to leave sometimes.

When one of the guests exclaimed that he hoped Biden would continue the fight, he replied that he was not going anywhere.

Biden has been repeatedly asked for several interviews, where, unlike the CNN debate, the interviewer can and knows how to question the claims of the presidential candidate.

On Friday, Biden is scheduled to hold an election rally in Wisconsin and give a wide-ranging interview to ABC For George Stephanopouloswho is capable of even tough questions.

At the latest, then, American voters will again get more information about the current state of their president.