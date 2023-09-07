The indictment means the boy’s lawsuit will cast a shadow over Joe Biden as he seeks re-election.

of the United States presidential Joe Biden boy Hunter Biden criminal charges will probably be brought against him during September, says the special prosecutor appointed by the Ministry of Justice David Weiss. Newspapers, among others, reported on the matter The New York Times and The Washington Post.

According to the indictment, Hunter Biden lied about his drug use when acquiring a handgun in 2018.

Even in the summer, it was assumed that Hunter Biden would avoid the trial, because he was said to have reached an agreement with the prosecutor. He was supposed to plead guilty to tax violations and avoid being charged with a weapons offense. The deal unexpectedly collapsed at the end of July when a judge questioned the related immunity from prosecution.

Accusation filing means the boy’s lawsuit casts a shadow over Joe Biden as he campaigns for re-election in the November 2024 presidential election.

Democrat Biden will likely be challenged in the election by his predecessor, a Republican Donald Trump.

Trump has been charged with crimes in two federal and two state lawsuits for far more serious matters than Hunter Biden, such as attempting to nullify the results of the previous presidential election through a criminal conspiracy.