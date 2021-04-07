United States Joe Biden’s Plan to Raise Corporate Taxation Brings $ 2.5 Billion in Tax Revenue to the State in 15 Years

Tightening corporate taxation is set to cost a big infrastructure package.

7.4. 19:54

The United States president Joe Biden the planned corporate tax cuts would bring the state about $ 2.5 trillion, or $ 2,500 billion in tax revenue in 15 years. They tell about it New York Times and the news agency AFP.

With tax cuts is to be paid A $ 2 trillion infrastructure package spread over the next eight years.

Biden’s administration’s plan has been to tighten the corporate tax rate from the current 21 percent to 28 percent. In addition, the minimum rate of corporate income tax would be set at 21%. The plan also includes tax incentives to promote zero-emission energy production.

Former President Donald Trump cut taxation in 2017, before which the corporate tax rate was 35 percent. In Finland, the corporate tax rate is 20 percent. The tax was reduced from 24.5 percent at the beginning of 2014.

According to the New York Times, the plan also includes an increase in the budget of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) so that it can strengthen controls and tax collection.

Osana investment package The United States also intends to promote an international minimum corporate tax. The Treasury minister Janet Yellen said it was negotiating with the rich G20.

According to Yellen, an international minimum corporate tax could end the “thirty-year race to minimize corporate taxation”.

Biden the plan to tighten taxes has already received support from the business world as well. Founder and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos has stated its support for the corporate tax increases related to the infrastructure package.

Bezos says Amazon recognizes the need for concessions from all parties regarding the details of the package and its financing, and mentioned the company’s support for raising the corporate tax rate.