United States Joe Biden’s climate promises are making the United States a completely different kind of country – What are the chances of the president succeeding?

The future President of the United States, Joe Biden, has set tough climate goals that he will hardly be able to achieve.

The United States rising to president in January Joe Biden has already been won in advance by climate experts around the world.

It has been easy, as in contrast to the resigning president To Donald Trump is great: for four years, environmentally conscious citizens have been able to watch from the sidelines as Trump scraps emission limits and appoints climate change deniers to the most influential positions in the industry.

Biden, for his part, made climate change one of the four main themes of his campaign, along with the coronavirus, the economy and the issue of race.

“There are a lot of promises. No one in U.S. history has set off on such an ambitious climate agenda, ”describes a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute. Antto Vihma.

“Climate issues unite him with the younger left wing of the Democrats.”

The views of the President of the United States are of great importance, as the United States is the world’s largest economy and the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Many smaller states are also likely to follow the example of the United States, where the effects of Biden’s actions are multiplied – for better or worse.

Campaign promises on the other hand, are not the same thing as concrete actions. Many still remember how the previous Democratic president Barack Obaman climate goals crumbled one after another into congressional opposition or international controversy.

However, the rain wouldn’t hit Biden yet.

“It’s tempting to think that because the president of the United States is not sovereign and needs the help of Congress, for example, he wouldn’t accomplish anything,” he says.

“I wouldn’t go for that idea. Yes, the President of the United States matters. Donald Trumpk achieved a lot in environmental matters, albeit in a different direction. ”

Also vice president of the prestigious Center for Energy and Environmental Policy at MIT University in the United States Michael Mehlingin expectations are now high.

“I think Biden is really changing the direction of climate policy,” he says.

What climate promises has Biden made?

What everything Biden has then promised to do for the climate, and what is that enough for?

For the first time since taking office in January, Biden plans to rejoin the United States on the Paris Climate Agreement. Trump withdrew from the United States in 2017, but under UN rules, the country was officially involved until last November.

Joining the climate agreement is a formality that Biden can complete in one letter to the UN secretary general.

However, it remains to be seen what emission reductions Biden will commit to in the agreement, as the participating countries will be able to set their own targets. In principle, Biden could return to the goals agreed during Obama, but climate experts say they are no longer sufficient in the current situation.

Beyond in the long run, Biden has already announced its goal of making U.S. power generation completely carbon-free by 2035 and making the U.S. a carbon-neutral country by 2050.

Both goals would mean huge upheavals in the U.S. economy and people’s daily lives, but on the other hand, Biden is not alone.

The EU is committed to the same carbon neutrality goal, and China, the world’s most emitting country, is aiming to zero its net emissions by 2060. Japan and South Korea, for example, have also stated that they are aiming for carbon neutrality.

If fulfilled, the promises would have a significant impact, as together the United States, the EU and China alone will account for 54% of global emissions.

Biden has said it is set out to pursue carbon neutrality with, among other things, a $ 1.7 trillion package to fund the U.S. recovery from the corona crisis in an environmentally sustainable manner. 1.7 trillion, or 1,700 billion, is not a small amount by the United States either. That’s less than a tenth of the country’s annual GDP.

This could mean, for example, investing in so-called green or clean technology that does not rely on fossil fuels.

In order to get U.S. companies involved in climate talks, Biden plans to use a stick in addition to the carrot.

During Trump’s presidency, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has prosecuted significantly fewer environmental violations than in the past 30 years. Biden has pledged to ensure that EPA and the Department of Justice henceforth take environmental violations to blame, and that those who circumvent environmental regulations are held accountable for their actions in court.

Biden also plans to set up a separate body in the Department of Justice to help those most affected by climate change and pollution. The aim is to provide assistance to, among other things, poor communities struggling with environmental problems and those who become unemployed in carbon-intensive areas as energy sources change.

New in addition to the openings, Biden has quite a bit of work to do in turning Trump’s decisions alone. The Trump administration has removed or changed about a hundred different pieces of legislation to the detriment of the climate, says Inside Climate News.

Consulting company The Rhodium Group it is estimated that Trump’s reductions in environmental standards in the automotive and energy sectors, as well as in the use of highly harmful greenhouse gases, methane emissions and landfills, would cause a total of about two billion cubic tonnes of additional emissions to the atmosphere by 2035. The increase would exceed Russia’s annual emissions.

Climate issues to handle Biden draws old veterans in the field. He was elected Special Envoy for Climate Action in November John Kerryn, who served on Barack Obama’s government as Secretary of State.

The appointment was warmly received by climate experts as Kerry is familiar with climate policy. He was involved in the negotiation of the Kyoto Protocol, which preceded the Paris Climate Agreement, in 1997 and at the Copenhagen Climate Conference in 2009. In 2016, he was the one who signed the Paris Climate Agreement on behalf of the United States.

Kerry has said he is ambitious.

“The Paris Agreement alone is not enough. All states need to raise their targets together or we will lose the game together. And loss is not an option, ”Kerry wrote on Twitter.

Will Biden be able to deliver on his promises?

Intensions are ambitious, but what opportunities does Biden, as president, have to deliver on his promises?

In practice, Biden has three significant ways to influence it, Vihma says. First, he may try to get through the new legislation. Second, he is able to increase regulation directly through the authorities of his own administration. The third way is to make an impact at international tables.

For legislative changes, Biden always needs the help of Congress, and it’s not easy to get. The Congress is well distributed: the House of Representatives Biden party Democrats have a majority, but the Senate has in recent years held by the counterparty to the Republican. Many of the reforms pushed by Obama just fell into opposition to the Senate.

Senate rule will still be raced in Georgia in January, but even at its best, Democrats will get a one-vote majority behind it. So Biden has a rocky road ahead of him, Vihma thinks.

“Corona resuscitation is one of Biden’s first major opportunities to influence the climate, but he’s going to have to go through the twists and turns in Congress.”

According to Vihma, it will be interesting to see the ways in which Biden goes to attract Republicans to his side in the vote on the stimulus package or even the carbon tax.

“I would leave to use industry sound. There are many voices from the corporate world, it is not a monolith. Even some people benefit from climate policy and some lose. I think many companies would go with Biden to push for more ambitious regulation, ”Vihma says.

“Hardly Biden’s team believes solely in the goodwill and desire of Republicans to come forward.”

If Biden does not receive Senate support, the acts end up being considered by the courts.

Biden is probably trying to avoid this until the last, as Republicans were given a significant number of judges in their favor during Trump’s term. Ultimately, the disputes will be resolved by the Supreme Court, which is also currently heavily leaning towards Republicans, Mehling recalls.

“Trump has appointed a large number of judges who can’t be said to be moderate in their views,” Mehling says.

Instead of a lengthy and difficult legislative process, Mehling would set out to promote climate action by supporting sustainable energy production. Like Rainman, he believes companies have a key role to play in U.S. climate action.

For example, the state should invest heavily in eco-electricity and the structures it requires, which is already included in Biden’s green reconstruction program. According to Mehling, it is also by investing in renewable energy that Europe has achieved the most effective results in climate work.

“Restrictions of all kinds face a lot of opposition from both voters and businesses, leaving them stuck in Congress or lengthy legal battles. But hardly anyone is opposed to home plugs starting to become eco-electricity if it’s cheap. Besides, clean technologies are already on the market. ”

According to Mehling, there is also a downside to internal emission limits in one country that production and emissions are easily transferred to a country with looser regulation, usually China. Domestic emissions are falling, but the overall pot remains the same. In his opinion, this has happened in many advanced economies, including Finland. Sweden and Switzerland, for example, have already outsourced more emissions to other countries than they produce within their borders.

“If, on the other hand, we develop cheap clean technology, it will also be introduced in China.”

Internationally on the ground, Biden believes that the influence of Biden is good, as the U.S. Constitution gives power to the president in foreign policy.

“The U.S. still has significant soft power and 300 million consumers,” Mehling says.

“On the other hand, if the United States does nothing, other countries can use it as an excuse not to do anything and claim to lose in competition if they demanded environmental action.”

According to Vihma, cooperation with China would be especially important. U.S.-China relations have suffered from the trade war, but on the other hand Obama and the Chinese leader Xi Jinping managed to declare common climate goals in time, while at the same time arguing over Iran, North Korea and exchange rates.

“It is undoubtedly true that the relationship between the United States and China is pathetic, but is it still possible to work together on this one issue?”

International cooperation is particularly important because U.S. action alone will not save a critical climate.

Climate Action Tracker has calculated that even if Biden were able to meet all of its climate promises domestically and reverse all of Trump’s decisions, the emission reduction would be about 75 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent over the next 30 years. Such a reduction in emissions would reduce global warming by about 0.1 degrees by 2100.

Rain, however, finds such a calculation strange.

“Global temperature is not a good metric for the actions of one country and one president. Climate policy is not a matter of four years. ”

In the big picture, the hopes are above all that the United States will set an example and the rest of the world will follow suit. Then we would already be talking about significant effects.

According to Mehling, the United States has become accustomed to being the leader of the group on the international stage, but now there are no guarantees of a leader’s position. By withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement and the Iranian Nuclear Weapons Agreement, Trump showed a lack of confidence in U.S. promises.

Indeed, it may be even more difficult for Biden to entice other countries to join forces behind U.S. proposals.

“You don’t become a leader overnight. The United States has been an unreliable partner, so it is not credible to claim that when the president changes, it will suddenly return to the top. ”