Four out of ten people in the United States approve of Joe Biden’s performance as president of the United Statesthe lowest level of his term, according to a new national survey of NBCnews.

The survey reflects the concern of the Americans about the result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the possibility of nuclear weapons being activated and the increases in the prices of gasoline and other products.

The survey found that 71 percent of those surveyed believe the country is going in the wrong direction, compared with 22 percent who believe it is going in the right direction.

He further found that Republicans have a two-point lead on which party should control Congress ahead of November’s midterm elections.

“What this poll says is that President Biden and the Democrats are headed for a catastrophic election,” said Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinions Strategy, who conducted this poll with Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates.

Nevertheless, the poll has some bright spots for Democrats: a positive response (51 percent) in handling the covid-19 pandemic and almost 80 percent support for Biden’s decision to have banned Russian oil.

The NBC News poll was conducted March 18-22 of 1,000 adults, 750 of whom were contacted by cell phone, and has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.

The margin of error for the 790 registered voters in the survey is plus-minus 3.49 percentage points.

