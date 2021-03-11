United States Joe Biden will sign a massive stimulus package into law as early as Thursday

The U.S. massive stimulus package is set days ahead of schedule.

The United States president Joe Biden has accelerated the consolidation of the $ 1.9 trillion, or $ 1,900 billion, stimulus package. According to the original schedule of the President was due to sign it on Friday, but the pace has intensified so that Biden will enact it today.

After confirmation, Biden is scheduled to give his first televised speech. The speech will be broadcast during prime time in the United States, ie during the morning hours of Finnish time.

The stimulus package was finally confirmed yesterday in the House of Representatives. It includes $ 1,400 support for most Americans, help for the unemployed and families with children, and support for education and health care.