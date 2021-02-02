US President Joe Biden will ask his government to facilitate the naturalization of the nine million migrants eligible for US citizenship on Tuesday, February 2. The Democratic President will also order a review of all the obstacles to legal immigration and integration posed by his predecessor, Donald Trump, which should lead to “radical policy changes”, announced senior government officials, ahead of the signing of three presidential decrees in the afternoon.

The first concerns the establishment of a task force to reunite migrant families separated by the “zero tolerance” border policy adopted by the Trump administration in 2018. In the face of an outcry, the Republican government y had given up, but hundreds of children never found their parents. The objective will be to identify them and to propose solutions to reunite families, “according to their wishes and their situations”. At this time, it is unclear whether this could include the return to American soil of the deported parents or children.

A second decree covers the countries of origin of migrants. In addition to the return of economic aid, it aims to restore legal immigration channels at the source, such as those which under Barack Obama made it possible to bring in hundreds of minors whose parents were already in the United States, without quitting. ‘they have to take dangerous migratory routes.

The third decree aims to promote the integration of migrants legally settled in the United States. He plans to “make naturalization more accessible to the nine million people eligible for US citizenship”, according to these officials. This objective involves in particular a revision of the rule known as “the burden for society” created in August 2019 by the Republican administration to refuse the green card or American citizenship to migrants receiving social assistance, such as subsidized care. or a housing allowance.

Most of these reforms will be led by the Minister for Homeland Security (DHS). Joe Biden appointed Alejandro Mayorkas to this post and the Senate still had to decide on this choice. If confirmed, this son of Cuban refugees, arrived as an infant in the United States, will be the first Hispanic to lead this sprawling ministry that oversees immigration issues, border police, but also emergency response. .



