United States Joe Biden talks to Jacob Blake, who was shot four times in the back by police – Trump mocked a candidate for using a mask

According to polls, Trump has somewhat caught up with Biden’s clear leadership.

The United States differences in the rhetoric of presidential candidates became apparent again after the Democratic Party Joe Biden President of the Republic of Wisconsin visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday for just two days Donald Trumpin after.

Trump praised the cops, even in the hands of white cops is dead black men too George Floydin after the May death and the protests and unrest that sparked it. He acknowledged the protests as internal terrorism.

Biden, for his part, stressed the suffering of victims of violence and the potentially revolutionary significance of the protests compared to the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met with locals at a church in Kenosha on Thursday.­

“We are finally getting to the point where we can address the original sin of this country – slavery and its consequences,” Biden said.

“I can’t claim that everything will be resolved in four years. But things will really improve a lot. ”

At the same time, Biden stressed the importance of law and order.

“No matter how angry you are, looting and arson must be held accountable,” he recalled.

He says it’s not all Trump’s fault, but the president “legitimizes the dark side of the human mind”.

Trump did not mention a 29-year-old in Kenosha by name Jacob Blakea, against whom police fired seven shots and hit the back four times on August 23.

The incident once again triggered more protests and violent unrest that have resulted in the deaths of two people and the damage to about a hundred buildings in Kenosha.

Trump also did not meet with Blake’s family and said the reason was that the family would have liked the family’s lawyers to be there as well.

When President Donald Trump visited Kenosha on Tuesday, he had meetings with authorities and entrepreneurs who suffered property damage.­

Biden in turn, saw to it that she met Blake’s parents, the family and their lawyers. He also spoke on the phone for fifteen minutes with Blake, who was in hospital and paralyzed from below the waist.

“He said he will never give up, will be able to walk or not,” Biden said at an event in a church in Kenosha.

Governor of Wisconsin Tony Evers said he hoped both presidential candidates would have missed his visit.

Trump spoke during Biden’s visit to Pennsylvania. Although the president himself has begun to use face shield from time to time, he mocked Biden, who uses it more regularly in public.

“Have you ever met anyone who likes face shield as much?” the president asked.

“It brings him a sense of security. If I were a psychiatrist, I would say this guy has big problems, ”the president continued.

More than six million coronavirus-induced covid-19 diseases have been diagnosed in the United States and about 190,000 people have already died from the disease in the United States. Inconsistencies in the Trump administration, for example in face protection guidelines, have been alleged as part of the cause of mortality.

Presidential elections are in November. Recent opinion polls show that Biden’s leadership is still clear, although in some polls it has narrowed slightly, says pro-Democrat The New York Times.

Trump-minded New poll from Fox News focused on the crucial Libyan-speaking states and respondents who indicated “likely” to vote in the presidential election. Such an approach has sometimes favored Republicans, but the poll still showed Biden leading Trump in the states of Wisconsin, Arizona, and North Carolina that he won four years ago.

President Trump immediately acknowledged the Fox News poll as “fake news”.

Real Clear Politics According to the average of major polls calculated by the Commission, 49.6 per cent of respondents now support Biden and 42.4 per cent of Trump.