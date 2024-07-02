United States | Joe Biden strongly criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to elevate the president to “king”

United States|The 81-year-old President Joe Biden promised to stay within the limits of the accustomed power rights, but warned that Donald Trump could act differently after the Supreme Court gave the president legal immunity to act “above the law” in his official duties.

of the United States The 81-year-old president Joe Biden strongly criticized the US Supreme Court and Donald Trump in his speech on Tuesday morning Finnish time.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the president has legal immunity while in office, but not for his actions outside of office.

“This the nation was built on the principle that there are no kings in the United States,” Biden began.

“No one is above the law. Not even the President of the United States. Today, the Supreme Court’s decision on presidential immunity changed the matter.”

“In practice, there is now no limit to what the president can do. This is a dangerous precedent. Only the president’s self-control acts as a limitation.”

Biden says that the Supreme Court has attacked several long-honored legal practices in recent years.

According to Biden, they concern, for example, the right to vote, civil rights, women’s right to abortion, and now important limitations of the president’s powers.

The Supreme Court’s line changes are partially driven by the selection of judges during Trump’s presidency.

The highest the court’s new line affects how Trump’s actions on January 6, 2021 will be handled in the future trial.

“Four years ago, my predecessor sent a violent mob to the Capitol to disrupt a peaceful transition of power,” Biden recalled.

Part of the crowd started to break into the congress building. Five people died in the violence, including one policeman. Hundreds were injured.

However, after the chaos, the Senate was able to complete the formality and confirm the election result.

Biden also reminded that the Supreme Court’s ruling will move Trump’s trial clearly beyond the election, which is “a great disservice to the people”.

The likely delay is caused, for example, by the fact that the parties must familiarize themselves with the Supreme Court’s new policy and consider its impact on strategies before the start of the trial.

It will also be considered to what extent Trump’s actions and inactions were “official duties” guaranteeing immunity on January 6, 2021.

Biden’s according to the voters must now decide their own position on Trump’s actions on January 6, 2021, because the judiciary will not do so before the election.

According to Biden, the voters must also decide whether Trump is suitable for the presidency in a situation where the law and the Supreme Court would no longer restrain his efforts to do what he wants in his official duties.

According to Biden, already the first president of the United States George Washington was of the opinion that power belongs to the people and even the highest office holders cannot have absolute power. According to Biden, the Supreme Court has now taken a different line.

Biden promises to stay on current lines in his use of power, but warns that, for example, Trump could act differently.

Biden quoted a Supreme Court judge who opposed the statement at the end of his speech Sonia Sotomayorwho “fears for democracy” in a situation where the president has been made a “king above the law” in all his official duties.

Sotomayor opposes the decision. Niin says he will do the same for Biden and hopes that the people of the United States will do the same.

“God help us preserve our democracy,” Biden said.

Biden fumbled badly last week in the first election debate against Donald Trump, which has led, for example, The New York Times and the New Yorker to hope for his retreat.

According to the newspapers, Trump is a threat to democracy, and Biden should now give the opportunity to defeat Trump to a candidate in better condition.

The very next day, Biden improved his grip in North Carolina and the speech given now was very clear, even strong, by Biden’s standards.

However, the election campaign will continue until November, and both Biden and the 78-year-old Trump, who is only slightly younger than him, will still have bad days ahead.

You can watch Biden’s speech on the White House website behind this link.

Also Donald Trump has had time to comment on the Supreme Court’s decision to grant immunity to presidents in official duties.

According to Trump, the decision is a great victory for democracy.