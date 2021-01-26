Officially invested as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, Joe Biden has already signed around thirty executive orders to turn his back on the Trump era. However, Monday, January 25, Joe Biden had almost the same vocabulary as his predecessor, when signing the one that will give priority to national companies and products in contracts with the federal state. “The future will be made in America, by American workers“, he told the press.

The slogan “Buy American” has indeed already been used by Donald Trump, but Joe Biden wants to go even further. “The previous administration did not do enough. Federal agencies relaxed bidding criteria and large international companies exploited loopholes to redirect U.S. taxpayer dollars to foreign companies“, continued the president.

The JT

The other subjects of the news