Two weeks after arriving at the White House, Joe Biden set his foreign policy priorities. “America is back. Diplomacy is back “, launched the new American president, Friday, February 5. Joe Biden sends his first warning to the Burmese army, which overthrew the civilian government in a coup on Monday February 1.

Despite the almost daily attacks, Donald Trump had decided to leave the 2,500 American soldiers still present in Afghanistan next May. Joe Biden has not confirmed this choice, he leaves himself time because of the non-respect of the commitments made by the Taliban. In Germany, some 25,000 American soldiers should have left. With Joe Biden, they will stay. Finally, the tone has also changed towards Russia. In contrast, he did not speak about Iran or North Korea and was relatively quiet on China.