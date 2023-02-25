Sunday, February 26, 2023
United States | Joe Biden said he plans to run for president

February 25, 2023
in World Europe
of the United States president Joe Biden told ABC News – television channel that he intends to apply for a further season.

“My intention has been to run for office from the beginning. But in the near future there are too many things that we need to finish before I start my election campaign.”

80-year-old Biden is the oldest sitting president in US history. If he was chosen for the next season, he would be 82 years old. Biden said in the interview that people’s concerns about his age are justified.

“They are completely justified. And the only thing I can say to people is just watch.”

Biden’s spouse Jill said on Friday in an interview with the news agency AP that the only uncertainties regarding the candidacy of the sitting president are related to the time and place of the official announcement.

“He says he’s not ready yet. He hasn’t finished everything he started. And that’s the most important thing,” Jill Biden said.

Biden’s aides have said that the official announcement of the candidacy will probably be made in April.

