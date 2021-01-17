Joe Biden will sign a series of decrees as of the day of his inauguration, Wednesday, January 20, announced Saturday his future chief of staff, Ron Klain. The passage of these first measures by decree will prevent the new American president from waiting for the green light from Congress and in particular from the Senate, which risks having to devote itself to the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

Among the dozen decrees announced: the return of the United States to the Paris climate agreement or the lifting of the entry ban on American territory targeting nationals of several countries, mainly with a Muslim majority. This ban was enacted just days after Donald Trump took office in January 2017. The chief of staff did not detail all the decrees, indicating that they concerned Joe Biden’s four priorities, namely the fight against Covid-19, against climate change, relaunching the economy and the fight for social and racial justice.

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the Democrat will take a decree making it compulsory to wear a mask in premises and spaces dependent on the federal state, as well as when traveling between states, which Donald Trump had always refused to do. Joe Biden also plans to extend the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures linked to the pandemic.

The new tenant of the White House will sign a series of other decrees by February 1, that is, during the first ten days of his presidency, Ron Klain announced in a statement. “These measures will provide relief to the millions of Americans who are experiencing these crises, explained the future chief of staff. President-elect Biden will act, not just to undo the most serious damage the Trump administration has done, but also to move the country forward. “