The president of the United States, Joe Biden, promised this Thursday in a press conference that will reach 200 million vaccinated against coronavirus before the first 100 days of your mandate. He did so after meeting his first goal of vaccinating 100 million.

In his first formal conference, the North American president highlighted the improvement of the panorama in the fight against Covid 19 and released his second promise regarding the number of vaccines to apply to the American population.

The government had reached the original goal of 100 million doses days ago, before reaching 60 days, at the same time that the pandemic far exceeded the barrier of 500 thousand fatalities.

Biden had delayed his first national conference in which it was mentioned that he would be able to celebrate the advances against the pandemic and the approval of the gigantic rescue package for a badly battered economy.

Joe Biden announced that he will reach 200 million vaccinated before the 100-day term. AP Photo.

But he would undoubtedly face tough questions about the other challenges of all kinds that have emerged in recent weeks: a couple of massacres, mounting international tensions, the first signs of divisions in his party and the increase in the number of migrants crossing the border. from Mexico.

With the postponement, Biden had become the first president in four decades to serve so many weeks in office without holding a press conference.

Although the vaccination goal seems ambitious, it is actually a continuation of the ongoing campaign until the end of next month, the AP news agency claims.

The United States currently administers 2.5 million vaccines per day and the rate may increase. During the month of April, two of the obstacles will disappear as vaccine provision increases and states eliminate the requirements to obtain the injection.

