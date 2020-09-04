The Democratic candidate, who will face Donald Trump in the US presidential election, spoke after meeting Jacob Blake, a black man seriously injured by the police.

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden on Thursday, September 3, denounced the “underlying racism” gnawing at the United States, while hammering its “optimism” for the future. The former vice-president of Barack Obama spoke after an interview with Jacob Blake, a black man seriously injured by the police. Still hospitalized, Jacob Blake is paralyzed from the feet to the waist.

Taking the opposite view of the security and dark message of his rival Donald Trump, Joe biden asserted that the country could transform this “inflection point” in “opportunity” for more than’“equality”. During a meeting in a church with residents of Kenosha, a city in the key state of Wisconsin recently shaken by riots, his sober, slow tone, behind his mask, also contrasted with the often fiery flights of the Republican president .

Two months before the presidential election of November 3, Joe Biden, 77, opens with this trip a new, more active phase of his campaign. While the Democratic candidate had remained for weeks confined to his home in Wilmington, Delaware, then had limited his campaign trips to the region, to, he said, limit the risks of the spread of Covid-19, his rival Donald Trump, 74, was touring the United States.

The Republican president was also not outdone Thursday evening, with a speech in Latrobe in Pennsylvania, another of these pivotal states which switch from one party to another. “No crowds, no enthusiasm for Joe today. Law and Order!”, Donald Trump tweeted, nicknamed his rival “Joe Hiden” (“Joe the stashed”), ironic about his confinement. The US president had visited Kenosha as early as Tuesday, but had not met the family or mentioned Jacob Blake’s name, making the restoration of order the core of his message.

For his part, upon his arrival in Wisconsin, Joe Biden met the family of Jacob Blake, 29, hit by seven bullets fired at close range, in front of his children, on August 23. The filmed arrest revived the historic protest movement against racism and police violence in the United States. “I had the opportunity to spend time with Jacob on the phone, Joe Biden said. He said nothing could get the better of him. Whether he can walk again or not, he won’t let go. “