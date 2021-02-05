Joe Biden initially strongly condemned the military coup in Burma. President American called on the Burmese generals to step down immediately, without condition and releaseder all political prisoners. Joe biden implemented what he had always said in his electoral campaign: to promote historic alliances and condemn autocratic regimes.

Joe Biden assured that diplomacy was back, which is directly addressed to Europeans since he wants to work with the EU in particular on the Iranian nuclear issue. He stopped the withdrawal of American soldiers from Germany to maintain a strong presence in Europe. Sure Russia, the US President told Vladimir Putin that he would not be as accommodating as Donald Trump and called him to account on the opponent Alexei Navalny. He also wants to stop the war in Yemen supported by Saudi Arabia. He finally shot arrows at China.

