In Ohio, voting intentions are in the balance between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Eli Kalil, 24, has taken over the leadership of the Democratic Party in the town of Ashtabula. Donald Trump won here in 2016, but Shelby Pechinko, who will vote for the first time in 2020, intends to prevent his re-election. “I wish my parents understood how angry Trump makes me”, confides the young girl, in the edition of 20H of Monday, October 12. Her mother doesn’t yet know who to vote for, so Shelby hopes to convince her to slip a ballot for Joe Biden into the ballot box.

To win, all votes count. Student Carl Kelemen supported Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primary. According to him, “Joe Biden was not proposing anything to change things”. He nevertheless resolved, with his friends, to vote by default for Joe Biden in order to “put Donald Trump out”.

