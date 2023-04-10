United States | Joe Biden plans to seek a second term as president

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he will run for office, but emphasized that he is not yet ready to officially announce it.

of the United States president Joe Biden told the American on Monday on NBC’s Today show that he intends to run for office in the 2024 presidential election.

However, Biden has not yet officially announced his intention to apply for a second term.

“I’m going to run, but we’re not ready to announce it yet,” Biden told the show’s host To Al Roker.

Biden has already said before that he intends to run for another term.

80-year-old Biden is the oldest sitting president in US history. If he were to be selected for an extension, he would be 82 years old.

Biden’s assistants have previously said that the official announcement of the candidacy will probably be made during April.