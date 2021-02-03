US President Joe Biden paid a final solemn tribute to the policeman killed after the assault on Congress, whose remains were on display on Capitol Hill Tuesday, February 2, an exceptional honor. The Democrat, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, bowed his head and brought his hand to his heart in front of the altar containing the officer’s ashes, displayed in the rotunda of the US parliament for several hours. The flags of the Capitol had previously been half-masted.

Constable Brian Sicknick, 42, died of injuries sustained during clashes with supporters of President Donald Trump during their violent intrusion on Capitol Hill on January 6. Brian Sicknick was reportedly punched in the head with a fire extinguisher as he battled rioters swarming the halls of Congress with the goal of overturning proceedings to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.

This Congressional Protection Force member then returned to his office where he collapsed and was taken to hospital, Capitol Police said. He died the next day, the same source said, bringing the total number of deaths in this attack on the Capitol to five.

Only four other people before Sicknick had been celebrated in the Capitol Rotunda: Reverend Billy Graham, civil rights icon Rosa Parks, and two other Capitol policemen, Jacob Chestnut and John Gibson, killed in a shootout in the building in 1998.

Four days after the Jan. 6 attack, hundreds of off-duty police lined up on Constitution Avenue in Washington to greet the hearse passing by, carrying Brian Sicknick’s body.