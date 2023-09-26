United States | Joe Biden joined the picket line alongside the auto factory workers and assured his support for their wage demands

Donald Trump, who is seeking the presidential nomination, will visit Michigan on Wednesday. The White House has assured that Biden’s visit is not related to Trump’s plans.

Stateside president Joe Biden has visited striking auto factory workers in Michigan. A Democrat wearing a cap with the logo of the auto industry union UAW went to tell the pickets that he was on their side.

Biden has already said before that the workers have not been able to benefit from the huge profits of car manufacturers. During his visit, he said the big three manufacturers, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, are now doing incredibly well, and in his view, so should their workers.

“You deserve the significant raise and other benefits you need,” he told his cheering audience.

UAW executive Shawn Fain was against Biden at the airport and with the president in the picket line.

Demanding wage increases, workers at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis factories went on strike earlier this month. According to the New York Times the strike has since expanded to dozens of General Motors and Stellantis distribution centers.

I support the gesture is an exceptionally strong gesture from a sitting president. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, the president’s plane, the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described the visit as historic and said it sends an important message to U.S. auto workers.

“Today is the first time in (US) modern history that a sitting president has visited a picket line,” he said.

For Biden, the visit offers an excellent opportunity to attract working-class employees and union members to his side. The president’s popularity has been undermined by, for example, the economic situation and doubts caused by his advanced age.

Ex-president seeking the Republican presidential nomination Donald Trump will visit Michigan on Wednesday. Michigan is one of the most significant swing states where Trump won in 2016, but which Biden flipped to his side in 2020.

Biden has repeatedly emphasized his pro-unionism, and the UAW’s support helped him win election three years ago.

The White House has emphasized that Trump’s visit planned for the next day did not affect the decision. Press secretary Jean-Pierre previously said the visit underscores the fact that Biden is the most pro-union president in the country’s history.

Trump’s relationship with unions is more complicated, although he has long drawn working-class voters to his support. Trump has focused on opposing Biden’s plans to make the auto industry produce more environmentally friendly vehicles.

“Remember, he wants to take your jobs and give them to China,” Trump said in a largely all-caps message on his Truth Social platform.

Trump also accused Biden of copying his plans and claimed the president was just pretending to be a strike watcher.

Biden’s view is that promoting the manufacture of electric cars is part of a plan to bring industrial jobs back to the United States and put the country in a leading position in the development of green technology.