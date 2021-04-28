United States Joe Biden is now, after a hundred days more popular than Trump ever was, “He did everything exactly right”

“The Republican Party is an ideological zombie,” says Jacob Hacker, a professor of political research at Yale University. Yet it has the power to stop the reforms of the Democratic President.

Washington

The United States president Joe Biden has been in power for a hundred days. Then it is customary to ask what the new president has accomplished.

When Biden took office, the country was in a state of emergency. The pandemic raged. Predecessor Donald Trump refused to acknowledge his election defeat and was on public prosecution.