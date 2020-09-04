Masked, Joe Biden arrived in Kenosha, Wisconsin, for his first campaign trip on Thursday, September 3. In private, the Democratic presidential candidate immediately went to the bedside of the family of Jacob Blake, an African-American seriously injured seven times in the back by a white police officer on August 23. Joe Biden then went to a church where he listened at length to the residents of Kenosha, bruised by police violence and tensions in recent weeks.

In turn, Joe Biden took the floor to castigate the attitude of his opponent in the presidential election, Donald Trump. “It’s not all his fault, but he legitimizes it all, he legitimizes the dark side of people “, he said. A little earlier, the Democratic candidate had spoken by telephone with Jacob Blake in the presence of the latter’s mother. A unifying style and words that contrast with those of Donald Trump.

