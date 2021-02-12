This policy implemented work by Donald Trump in 2019 also forced asylum seekers who arrived in the United States via Mexico to stay there until their case was investigated.

The measure was called “Remain in Mexico”. Donald Trump’s controversial migration policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico while their case is being examined will be stopped as of next week, Joe Biden’s administration announced on Friday February 12.

“From February 19, the Ministry of Homeland Security will begin phase one of its program to restore a secure and orderly process at the southwest border” of the United States, it is specified in a press release. Migrants who were targeted by Donald Trump’s policy will thus be able to be admitted to American territory.

This policy, implemented in 2019, did not apply to Mexicans but forced asylum seekers who arrived in the United States via Mexico to stay there until their request was investigated. She had been severely criticized by civil rights organizations.

At least 70,000 asylum seekers, mostly from Central America, have been returned to Mexico under the program. This had created a humanitarian crisis on this side of the border, exacerbated by the pandemic, according to the American Immigration Council.