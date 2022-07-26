United States | Joe Biden does not expect the United States to drift into recession, even though the gross domestic product seems to have fallen again

The president hopes for a soft decline, where “we would go from fast growth to steady growth”.

of the United States president Joe Biden does not expect his country to drift into a recession, although figures for gross domestic product to be published later this week may show that the US economy contracted for the second quarter in a row.

“We are not going into a recession from my perspective,” Biden told reporters.

He spoke to reporters about, among other things, good employment readings, and said he hoped for a soft decline, where “we would go from fast growth to steady growth”.

Several US officials have downplayed recent fears of a recession.

However, the decline in January-March was worse than expected, and the latest figures suggest that the gross national product also fell during the second quarter of the year.

Despite everything, economists are predicting great growth.

To the same at the time, the country is preparing for the next move by the US central bank, the Fed, in order to curb the galloping inflation.

At its July meeting, the Fed is expected to raise interest rates again by 0.75 percentage points, the same amount as in June.

Chairman of the Fed Jerome Powell has said that raising interest rates is “vital” to reduce inflation. However, he emphasized that the goal is to do this without derailing the US economy at the same time.

The economy recovered rapidly last year. In recent months, however, Biden’s support has plunged as Americans have struggled to cope with rising inflation.