“We are not receiving all the information we need from the outgoing administration in strategic areas of our national security,” said the president-elect, who will take office on January 20.
“It is, in my opinion, nothing less than irresponsibility”, Joe Biden said Monday, December 28, during a speech from his fief of Wilmington, in Delaware. According to the President-elect of the United States, the administration of Donald Trump is not providing the necessary intelligence to the team responsible for the national security transition.
Biden says his transition is facing “roadblocks” from Defense Department & Office of Management and Budget
“We just are not getting all the information we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It’s nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility” pic.twitter.com/J0U6s4yJn7
– CBS News (@CBSNews) December 28, 2020“We have faced reluctance from the political leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Office of Management and Budget”, declared the future president of the United States, who will take office on January 20. “My team needs a clear picture of our forces in the world and of our operations to deter our enemies. We need full visibility on current budget planning, especially in the Ministry of Defense.”, he added.
