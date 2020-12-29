“We are not receiving all the information we need from the outgoing administration in strategic areas of our national security,” said the president-elect, who will take office on January 20.

“It is, in my opinion, nothing less than irresponsibility”, Joe Biden said Monday, December 28, during a speech from his fief of Wilmington, in Delaware. According to the President-elect of the United States, the administration of Donald Trump is not providing the necessary intelligence to the team responsible for the national security transition.

“At the moment, we are not receiving all the information we need from the outgoing administration in strategic areas of our national security,” said the Democrat.