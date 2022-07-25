Tuesday, July 26, 2022
United States | Joe Biden criticized Donald Trump for the events at the Capitol and praised the actions of the police

July 25, 2022
in World Europe
According to Joe Biden, the police were the true heroes of the 2021 apocalypse, while Trump watched the events for three hours from the shelter of his private dining room.

of the United States president Joe Biden criticized his predecessor Donald Trump about how he failed to take action when his supporters stormed the US Capitol in January 2021.

According to Biden, the police were the true heroes of the 2021 epiphany. He described the “brave law enforcers” as having been in “hell” for three hours.

“Bleeding, surrounded by carnage, face-to-face with a deranged mob believing the lies of a defeated president,” Biden described at the law enforcement conference.

Trump, on the other hand, lacked the courage to act, according to Biden. He said Trump watched the events for three hours from the shelter of his private dining room.

“You cannot be on the side of the coup and on the side of the police. You cannot be on the side of a coup and on the side of democracy. You can’t be on the side of a coup and on the side of Americanism,” Biden added.

Biden’s criticism echoed the conclusions of the House of Representatives committee that investigated the attack. The committee on Thursday accused Trump of failing to stop or condemn the violent attack on Capitol Hill.

Committee organized a total of eight public hearings during the summer. Several of Trump’s advisers and aides had been subpoenaed to testify in hearings aimed at finding out whether Trump himself or his allies had any role in planning or inciting the attack.

Thursday’s hearing was the last in the series, but committee members said that more hearings are expected in September.

It is still unclear what kind of consequences the former president could face in the aftermath of the investigation and hearings. However, according to the committee, Trump should be held legally responsible for the serious neglect of his duties. Attorney General of the United States Merrick Garland has emphasized that no one is above the law.

Trump’s on last year’s epiphany, supporters rushed through police lines to the US Capitol to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory from being confirmed.

After the incident, Trump was impeached for the second time in his term, because he was considered to have incited his supporters to revolt. The impeachment failed in the Senate, where it did not get the required two-thirds majority behind it.

