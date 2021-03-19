Friday, March 19, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States Joe Biden crashes as he boarded an Air Force One plane, the White House said the president was doing well

by admin
March 19, 2021
in World
0

The White House thought the wind had contributed to the loss of balance.

The United States president Joe Biden crashed several times on Friday as he was boarding a presidential Air Force One plane at Andrews base in Maryland. After slipping three times, however, Biden got up the stairs with his own help and flashed the plane at the door to say goodbye.

The White House was told the president was okay. Representative of the White House Karine Jean-Pirre estimates that a strong wind at the airport may have contributed to the loss of balance, according to Reuters news agency.

“It’s very windy outside. The president is 100% okay, ”Jean-Pirre commented to reporters.

Jean-Pirre however, did not mention whether Bide was inspected by a doctor on board the stairs after groping.

In November, Biden, 78, suffered a hair fracture on his right leg after playing with his Major dog.

.
#United #States #Joe #Biden #crashes #boarded #Air #Force #plane #White #House #president

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Álvaro de Orleans is cited for the investigation against the king emeritus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.