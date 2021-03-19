United States Joe Biden crashes as he boarded an Air Force One plane, the White House said the president was doing well

The White House thought the wind had contributed to the loss of balance.

The United States president Joe Biden crashed several times on Friday as he was boarding a presidential Air Force One plane at Andrews base in Maryland. After slipping three times, however, Biden got up the stairs with his own help and flashed the plane at the door to say goodbye.

The White House was told the president was okay. Representative of the White House Karine Jean-Pirre estimates that a strong wind at the airport may have contributed to the loss of balance, according to Reuters news agency.

“It’s very windy outside. The president is 100% okay, ”Jean-Pirre commented to reporters.

Jean-Pirre however, did not mention whether Bide was inspected by a doctor on board the stairs after groping.

In November, Biden, 78, suffered a hair fracture on his right leg after playing with his Major dog.