“No one can make me believe that if it had been a Black Lives Matter protest yesterday they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently from the mob of thugs who stormed the Capitol.” Like many Americans, the President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, denounced Thursday, January 7, the leniency of the police in the face of supporters of Donald Trump who brutally invaded the Capitol the day before. He also highlighted the contrast with the muscular treatment of anti-racist protesters in recent months, as recounted CNN (in English).

“We all know this is true and it is unacceptable”, insisted, during a speech from his stronghold of Wilmington, the next American president, who will settle in the White House on January 20 and benefited for his election from a strong mobilization of black voters. For many Americans, anti-racist activists in mind, this is proof that the police and the American authorities are doing “Two weights, two measures”.

“We spent the whole summer fighting for people like George Floyd (…) and we were received with rubber bullets”, tear gas and batons, highlighted on CNN (in English) Patrisse Cullors, one of the founders of Black Lives Matter (BLM). She was delighted that Joe Biden recognized this unequal treatment on Thursday. “It’s huge because it doesn’t just address the country, it expresses itself on the international scene”, she noted.

Michelle Obama was also outraged Thursday at the stark contrast and leniency granted to supporters of Donald Trump. “The Black Lives Matter protests were mostly peaceful … And yet city after city, day after day, we have seen peaceful protesters confronted with brute force.”, she wrote on social media.

“Think about the carnage if they hadn’t been white”, for his part, reacted actor Chris Evans, known around the world for having played the superhero Captain America.

While rapper and actor Ice-T wrote: “Imagine for a second that BLM tried this kind of conn …”. “The irony is quite funny … Weren’t the people asking for justice last summer just wild animals?”, questioned Cardi B. “They killed us for less than that!”, was the historic civil rights organization National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). The players from Boston, Miami, Golden State and Clippers, for their part, kneeling during the national anthem, before their NBA game on Wednesday, to denounce the difference in treatment.