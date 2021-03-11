After fifty days in the White House, Joe Biden passed a new stimulus package for the US economy. “A historic moment”, the President of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, joined by a number of commentators, immediately added, little stingy with superlatives. The $ 1.9 trillion (€ 1.590 billion) plan is intended to lift the US economy out of the doldrums after a 3.5% recession in 2020. Like the first plan of its kind at $ 2.2 trillion dollars (1,846 billion euros), promulgated by the former head of state Donald Trump in March last year, it is banking on a strong rebound in consumption.

The Democratic president wanted to insert a stronger social dimension. He will only have succeeded in part, since his initial plan had to be reworked to overcome the obstacle of the Senate, where the Democrats have only a very fragile majority. The federal minimum wage of $ 15 an hour (12.60 euros) had to be postponed. The extension until September of unemployment benefits was adopted by forceps with a reduction in the amount of their revaluation.

1 A big check to households and communities

It is on the amount and distribution of aid to the worst off citizens that the Biden plan makes the difference from that adopted a year ago by its predecessor. Checks distributed to citizens are larger (1,400 versus $ 1,000). And, above all, they will be distributed more selectively in favor of the working classes and the middle classes. People earning less than $ 80,000 (€ 67,000) per year will be eligible. The American Rescue Plan Act also provides for an increase in the equivalent of family allowances with a significant increase in tax assistance for each dependent child.

States and communities will also benefit from unprecedented support. Some 350 billion dollars (294 billion euros) will be granted to them to cope with the drying up of their revenues. They were very affected by the fallout from the so-called “subprime” crisis in 2008. Public schools and universities will also benefit from significant support. In many places, they have had to close their doors because of dilapidated infrastructure, incompatible with the health security of pupils or students.

If the concessions observed in the bipartisan negotiations have raised disarray and frustrations on the left, Senator Bernie Sanders has used all his weight to mobilize his own camp despite everything by pleading a need for help to the most deprived that can no longer be postponed. “Finally, our government is responding to the pain of workers”, he said.

2 Wall Street doping at its highest

Wall Street is, in fact, the real big winner of this new bipartisan stimulus plan. At his announcement, the New York Stock Exchange broke the ceiling of its historical records. It peaked Thursday at more than 32,200 points, well above the already dizzying levels reached before the outbreak of the pandemic. The contradiction is increasingly obvious and worrying between this juggernaut financial blister and a real economy hit last year by the most serious recession of the post-war period. Wall Street, with the digital, financial and pharmaceutical giants, which have already made the greatest profits from the pandemic, see the plan as a mega-support for consumption, and therefore a new guaranteed guarantee for their returns financial.

3 The supervision of the private sector over health still not contested

Already beneficiaries of accommodating interventions by the Federal Reserve, which has been flooding the markets with free credit for months, the Wall Street giants should see their turnover boosted by a resurgence in demand. And they can be all the more peaceful when the health measures put forward in the plan are also favorable to them. The laboratories will thus receive new public aid of more than 10 billion dollars (8.4 billion euros) to support the production of anti-Covid vaccines. And there is still no question of touching the disastrous tutelage of the private insurance giants over the health system, despite the lessons of the Covid-19 disaster, which has left nearly 530,000 dead in the country in l what time it is. Or a grim world record.