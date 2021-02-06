“What sense does it have to give him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he still have, beyond the fact that he might slip and say something?”, Worried the new president American, during an interview with CBS.

New US President warns against behavior “unpredictable” of its predecessor. Joe Biden estimated, Friday, February 5, that Donald Trump should no longer receive confidential information from US intelligence agencies, as is usually the case for former presidents.

Some critics have voiced fears about Donald Trump, worrying that he could not reveal important information for the security of the country. “I think he doesn’t need to receive intelligence briefings. What sense does it make to give him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he still have, beyond just being ‘he could slip and say something? “Joe Biden said in an interview with CBS.

By mentioning “unpredictable behavior” the Republican billionaire, the new Democratic president quoted “insurrection” January 6. Donald Trump’s supporters then invaded the Capitol in Washington, after attending one of his speeches contesting his defeat in the presidential election on November 3. The violence, which took place at a time when Congress was to certify the victory of Joe Biden, left five dead.

Donald Trump will be tried in the Senate from Tuesday for “incitement to insurgency”, after being indicted in January by the House of Representatives, as part of impeachment proceedings. He risks ineligibility if he is condemned by the senators.