US President Joe Biden stressed Thursday that will not allow China become the first world power while he is in power and affirmed that he will force that country to “render accounts” for its actions.

“Its main objective is to become the leading, richest and most powerful country in the world. That will not happen under my mandate “said Biden during the first press conference of his presidency.

The president assured that not looking for the “confrontation” with the Asian giant, but is aware that it will continue to have a “tough competition” with that country.

He also stated that he knows Chinese President Xi Jinping well and that “he does not have a single democratic bone in his body,” but he is “a very, very smart guy”.

Biden promised to work with his allies in the European Union (EU) and with countries such as India, Japan and Australia to “hold China accountable and follow the rules.”

President Joer Biden at the White House. Photo EFE

“This is a battle between the utility of democracies and autocracies in the 21st century, “he stressed.

To do this, the president announced that he will convene a summit in Washington to seek ways to strengthen the democratic system of Government against threats such as corruption, misinformation and authoritarianism.

“In not long, I will invite here an alliance of democracies to talk about the future, “he said.

During his election campaign, Biden promised that he would schedule such a meeting to mark a contrast with former President Donald Trump, who fraternized with populist leaders in Europe and dictators like North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

Re-election

He also said that his “expectation” is running for re-election in 2024, in an apparent effort to dispel speculation that he is running for a single term as the oldest person to take office in the White House.

“My plan is to run for re-election. That is my expectation,” Biden, 78, told reporters when asked about his political future.

Commented that it is “a great respectful of destiny” and that he does not make firm plans so far in advance, but that if he presents in 2024 he would “fully hope” that Vice President Kamala Harris would be his running mate again.

“I absolutely hope so. He’s doing a very good job. She is a very good running mate “, He said.

Former senator Kamala harrisThe 56-year-old is among the candidates already in the pipeline for the November 2024 presidential race. He ran in the 2019 Democratic primary, but withdrew before the first votes were cast in early 2020.

When asked if he would run against Donald Trump again, Biden replied: “Oh really. I don’t even think about it, I have no idea. I have no idea who will represent the Republican Party.”

Last Friday Biden starred in a series of stumbles when he climbed the steps of the presidential plane that was quickly broadcast on video by social networks.

The incident returned to raise concerns about his state of mind, since previously the president had also shown not to remember the names of some of his collaborators and had referred to Harris as “president.”

Source: AP, AFP and EFE

