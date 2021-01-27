New advances for the climate across the Atlantic. The new President of the United States Joe Biden announced Wednesday, January 27, the organization of a moratorium on oil drilling on federal lands and waters. He also announced the holding of an international climate summit in April, according to a statement from the White House.

The American president is due to sign a decree detailing these measures on Wednesday. Regarding the organization by the United States of a summit of leaders on the climate, it will be held on April 22, the day of the Earth. This date also corresponds to the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement, which the United States has again joined a few hours after the new president took office.