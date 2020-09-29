The investigation of New York Times on taxes paid by Donald Trump “Democratic voters may be more motivated. What will really matter for the presidential election is the mobilization. The participation of young democrats had sinned in 2016. Joe Biden’s campaign is already surfing on these revelations and he will use it during the great debate“facing the outgoing president on Wednesday September 30, explains Sonia Dridi Monday evening on franceinfo.

This journalist who works for several media from the United States has signed a documented biography, Joe Biden, America’s bet against Trump. She investigated her entourage, her advisers, her family.

“In the life of Joe Biden, tragedy has often been seen alongside success. The Democrat comes from a middle-class family. At 29, he became a senator. Soon after, his wife and daughter died. Her two sons are seriously injured. 36 years remain in the Senate. In 2015, one of his sons also died. He is a fighter. it is the third time that he is running for president “, summarizes Sonia Dridi.

“Americans find him sympathetic, even Republicans. He knows how to show empathy. But many find it boring and blundering too“, she notes before pointing out that he has”a strong character, far from the smooth image that we often have of Joe Biden in France. He often lost his temper in the face of voters or in political debates “.

The JT

The other subjects of the news