Respectively, the leisure and transport sector have destroyed 799,051 and 131,571 since January.

The coronavirus has hit the job market on the other side of the Atlantic hard. The number of jobs destroyed since January by American companies has jumped 231% compared to the same period in 2019, and reached a record, according to a study published Thursday, September 3 by the consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. In August, 115,762 jobs were lost by companies based in the United States. This brings the number of jobs destroyed since January by these companies to 1.96 million.

This is now more than in 2001, the year in which 1.95 million jobs were destroyed, and which held the record since these data began to be compiled in 1993.

“Businesses and Workers alike Face Growing Uncertainty Over Slowing Economic Aid, Approaching Elections, and Child Care Issues“, commented Andrew Challenger, vice-president of the cabinet, quoted in the press release. “many employees hesitate to return to the workforce for fear of being exposed to Covid”, he added.

In August, the transport sector destroyed the most jobs: 26,545, for a total of 131,571 since January. “Airlines are starting to make decisions due to declining travel and uncertain federal state interventionl [pour soutenir le secteur]”, and the temporary layoffs become permanent, underlines Andrew Challenger. United Airlines thus announced Wednesday that without new aid, 16,000 employees would be made redundant in October, like American Airlines which plans to separate 19,000 employees and Delta which warned that she was going to fire 1,941 pilots.

But over the year as a whole, it is the leisure sector that suffered the most, with 799,051 jobs lost, including 17,271 in August.

Before the pandemic, the unemployment rate was at its lowest level in 50 years (3.5%). In July, it stood at 10.2% compared to 11.1% in June.