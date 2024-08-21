United States | Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are divorcing

United States|Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

Vocalist and actor Jennifer Lopez55, and her actor husband Ben Affleck52, are separating, the US media reported on Wednesday Finnish time.

TMZ website according to Lopez has filed for divorce from a court in Los Angeles. Neither Lopez’s nor Affleck’s representatives commented on the new information.

Couple had time to be married for a little over two years. Although they were already together at the beginning of the 2000s, and were even going to get married at that time, but called off their wedding. They started dating again in 2021.

“This is a beautiful love story that deserves another chance,” Lopez reasoned at the time.

The marriage was Lopez’s fourth and Affleck’s second.