United States | Jeffrey Epstein's brother does not believe that the businessman died by suicide

Mark Epstein and Jeffrey Epstein last spoke in July 2019.

About sexual crimes of the suspected businessman Jeffrey Epstein brother Mark Epstein doesn't believe that the late brother died by suicide, says The Guardian. According to the coroner, Epstein hanged himself in his prison cell the night before August 10 in 2019.

“I want a thorough investigation into her death. If you look at all the evidence, including the autopsy, the photos of her body, and the crappy report from the Department of Justice that is full of inaccuracies, there would never be a conclusion that it was a suicide. What is this based on?” Mark Epstein comments to The Guardian.

Mark Epstein believes that one of the inmates could have entered his brother's cell and killed Epstein. According to Epstein, not all prison cell doors were locked that night. Inmates who saw Epstein at the cell door have said in the Justice Department report that they did not see anyone enter the cell. Epstein's camera pointed at Sell's door did not record that night.

Two prison guards later admitted to falsifying documents to show they had gone on their rounds as normal, when in fact they were in their offices.

How a high-profile prisoner managed to commit suicide has aroused public wonder for years. Epstein had previously been placed on suicide watch since he was found unconscious in his cell with marks on his neck in July.

According to The Guardian, Mark Epstein and Jeffrey Epstein last spoke in July 2019. The brothers kept in touch only occasionally after their mother's death, which happened about 15 years before Jeffrey Epstein's death.

The day after the brothers' phone call, Jeffrey Epstein flew from Paris to New York. He was arrested at the airport. According to Mark Epstein, the brother could not foresee the upcoming arrest.

At the age of 66 the dead Epstein was threatened with a prison sentence of up to 45 years. The man was accused of paying dozens of underage girls for sex. The youngest victims are suspected to have been 14 years old. The crimes are suspected to have occurred between 2002 and 2005.

Epstein was known in social circles as a comfortable businessman, with whom many celebrities and politicians kept in close contact. In the United States, the court released documents in early January that reveal the names of Epstein's acquaintances.

Among other things, ex-presidents were mentioned in the documents named “Epstein's list”. Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, but neither is suspected of any crime. Also the Prince of Britain Andrew is on the list, but he settled the case with the woman who made the abuse allegations before it went to court.

The published names are related to those who accused Epstein of sexual abuse Virginia Giuffre defamation lawsuit against Epstein's ex-partner Ghislaine Maxwell against. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex crimes in 2021.