United States Janet Yellen, nominated for US Treasury Secretary: Pandemic control is now more important than tackling indebtedness

The United States candidate for the next Minister of Finance Janet Yellen on Tuesday called on Congress to take major action to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

By massive action, he meant the next president Joe Biden proposed by the Commission $ 1,900 billion in emergency funding.

According to Yellen, the benefits of emergency financing outweigh the indebtedness it causes. The United States would obtain a new loan from the financial markets for the emergency financing proposed by Biden.

In a Senate Economic Committee hearing, Yellen said his main goal in curbing the coronavirus pandemic is to further rebuild the U.S. economy to bring prosperity to more and more people and secure the position of U.S. workers in international competition.

“The president-elect and I am not proposing this emergency funding without considering the country’s debt burden. Now it makes the most sense to take major action because interest rates are at historically low levels, ”Yellen said. He also stressed that the time to reduce the US debt burden is later.

Historical at low interest rates Yellen would refer to the long-held view of many economists that indebtedness is not a problem if the cost of raising government funds, i.e. the interest rate, is lower than the rate of economic growth.

“I believe that the [hätärahoituksen] the benefits far outweigh its costs. Especially if we take in people who have had difficulties for a long time. ”

Roughly speaking, Biden’s proposal provides $ 1,000 billion in grants to households, $ 415 billion is used to accelerate vaccinations, and $ 440 billion is funding for small businesses and communities that have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

Biden’s proposal would provide households with $ 1,400 per capita in addition to the $ 600 direct personal allowance decided in December.

Yellen is the US Federal Reserve former CEO and a former professor of economics at the famous University of Berkley. From 1997 to 1999, he was chairman of the President’s Council of Financial Advisers.

In a hearing with the Senate Finance Committee, Yellen also stressed that the primary goal of Biden’s economic policy is to help households and by no means to tighten taxation. In the United States, many Republicans have feared tightening taxation, which they have traditionally strongly opposed.

President During the Trump period, trade policy tensions between the United States and China have intensified to the extreme.

The United States has long argued that China deliberately undermines the external value of its currency, which improves the cost competitiveness of Chinese exporting companies in international trade.

Yellen stated at the hearing that it is in no way acceptable for Foreigners to artificially tamper with the values ​​of their currencies in order to gain a competitive advantage for their companies.

He also stressed that the Biden administration will use numerous means to prevent China from using illegal and unfair means in international trade.