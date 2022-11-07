United States | “It’s not normal,” the president said about what’s happening in the United States right now – Such are the stakes of tomorrow’s election

Washington

Stateside congressional elections, also known as midterm elections, will be held on November 8.

It’s an established but silly nickname. It is not a trivial midterm election, as Finns might understand.

Vice versa. Elections are used to elect decision-makers for the country’s Congress and all states. They decide what kind of country Americans live in.

Congressional elections are held every two years, the next time in connection with the presidential election in 2024. The mid-term election comes from the fact that we are now in the middle of the president’s term.

So the president doesn’t change, Joe Biden continue for at least another two years.

However, this time the midterm elections are not just about who wins and who loses. The stakes are exceptionally high.

After reading this story, you will understand why.

What do the predictions say?

Democrats are in trouble. Incumbent President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are dismal, and persistent inflation in particular is wearing on Americans.

The president’s party almost always suffers defeat, which is called the “curse of midterm elections”.

It is likely that the Republicans will get a majority at least in the House of Representatives. There is a more even fight for the Senate.

In the House of Representatives, the Democrats’ majority is still narrow: 220–212.

It’s hard to find a prediction that the House won’t end up in Republican hands.

In the Senate the places are split equally 50–50. There are 21 open seats held by Republicans and 14 held by Democrats. In other words, Republicans have more to lose.

According to several projections, the Democrats are slightly more likely to win the Senate majority. However, the race for the Senate is called a “coin toss”, meaning that either party can win.

In summary, it is likely that either the Republicans will win both houses, or the Democrats will take the Senate and the Republicans will take the House.

What will be the result of the election result?

Poll determine what the rest of President Biden’s term will be like.

Biden has already had trouble getting his goals through, because the Democrats’ majority is very small. Senators from his own party, especially from West Virginia Joe Manchinhave used their power and delayed the president’s bills or watered them down significantly from their original goals.

If the Republicans win, Biden’s position will become even more difficult.

Republicans can get in charge of various investigative and oversight committees. They have already vowed to launch a “high-profile investigation” into the president’s son About Hunter Bidenwhich they claim has compromised US national security through its dealings in China and Ukraine.

The White House would drift into a more reactive defensive position, as it were. Biden is himself grantedthat losing Congress would put him in a very difficult situation.

Republicans their chances of advancing the legislation they want depend on whether they win a majority in one or both houses of Congress.

A majority in the House alone would mean the bills could get stuck in the Senate. Laws must be approved in both chambers.

A majority in either would mean that Republicans would get to pass the laws they want. The party already is introduced action program where it unveils its plans.

Laws also require Biden’s approval, but the president doesn’t tend to stand in the way of laws just because they come from a rival party.

For example, the president Barack Obama’s during his last two years in office, both chambers had Republican majorities. At that time, Obama approved 329 laws enacted by Congress and rejected ten.

Biden is already in advance announced that he would use his veto power if Republicans try to ban abortion through legislation across the United States.

In principle, after this, Congress could still overturn the president with a two-thirds majority, but that would require support from both parties. Congress thus pushed through one of the laws rejected by Obama.

What things matter?

Economic and especially inflation, i.e. rising prices, is the main theme of these elections. Biden has not got the situation under control, and the American people are looking for a scapegoat.

In their election campaigns, the Republicans have blamed the economic situation on the Democrats. In addition to that, they have highlighted crime and border politics in particular.

Democrats have made the most noise about abortion rights. Republicans push for strict restrictions and even complete bans in some places, but the majority of Americans do not support them.

Seems like itthat the Democrats’ support peaked too soon, soon the Supreme Court abortion decision made in the summer after. Additional concern is caused by the knowledge that the support of the president’s party often drops just before election day.

What is the significance of Trump?

Former president Donald Trump is not nominated. However, in the primaries, he has distributed his recommendations here and there and put his political prestige at stake in different parts of the United States. Several candidates spreading Trump’s election fraud lies are running for the Senate and the House of Representatives.

A Republican victory in the House and Senate would be a feather in Trump’s hat. Since his defeat in the presidential election, he has remained a key influencer of the party. A large number of Republicans who are expected to be elected in Washington are loyal to Trump.

With his party’s success, Trump would likely fend off Democratic-led efforts to hold him accountable for taking over the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

On the other hand, if a significant part of the candidates supported by Trump were to suffer a defeat or the entire party would perform worse than expected, it could make it difficult for him to potentially register for the 2024 presidential race.

However, that would hardly stop him.

Can the election result affect the war in Ukraine?

Republicans could hinder President Biden’s efforts to finance Ukraine’s war against Russia if they wanted to. However, it is unclear whether they want to do so.

The party leadership is not unanimous. Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy is said, that the party is not willing to offer Ukraine a “blank cheque”. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in turn has assured unwavering support for Ukraine. He is even saidthat the United States should provide more aid than is currently the case.

Among Republican voters, support for Ukraine is started falter. In February, only nine percent of them thought that the United States supports Ukraine too much. In September, the figure had risen to 32 percent.

It is estimated that Biden would strive still this year to get through more funding for Ukraine with a view to the change of power. Despite this, it is considered unlikely that the Republicans will actually seek to end aid to Ukraine.

Which states will decide the election result?

Senate decisive battles are taking place at least in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

The race for a senator in Pennsylvania is one of the most closely watched. Opposite are the “celebrity doctor”, a Republican Mehmet Oz and a Democrat who had a stroke in the spring John Fetterman. The outgoing senator is a Republican.

Fetterman clearly led in the opinion polls at the beginning, but the faltering performances of the fall have raised the question of whether the stroke still affects Fetterman’s speaking ability too much. On the other hand, it is possible that he will win the sympathies of the voters.

One of the most heated battles of the election is the Georgia senatorial race, where the incumbent Democrats Raphael Warnock and Republicans Herschel Walker. Even Walker, who called for a complete ban on abortion, has been in the headlines because his it is said having pressured two of her female friends to terminate their pregnancies.

In the last election, the battle for the Senate was decided in Georgia, and the same could happen now. Warnock has a narrow lead in the polls, but the lead has narrowed as election day approaches.

In Nevada, Republicans may have the best opportunity pinches one senator’s seat from the Democrats.

Arizona is a Libra state where Biden narrowly won the presidential election in 2020. Trump-backed venture capitalist Blake Masters has improved his run so much that, according to most polls, it is now impossible to predict the fate of a seat that was tilted towards the Democrats.

The balance of power in the House of Representatives is not as clearly resolved in certain states, as representatives are elected from smaller constituencies rather than entire states.

The video shows past presidents and the current president campaigning in the midterm elections:

What happens within the states?

Each one as a rule, the state also has its own senate and house of representatives, which enact the states’ own laws. Their members are also being voted on now.

In addition, several other key politicians are elected, including state governors.

Why are these elections exceptionally important?

By-elections are always a kind of referendum on the policies of the sitting president. Now there’s more to the game.

Since the Supreme Court gave decision-making power over abortion rights to the states in the summer, the election results may decide the fate of abortion rights in them. Now we are voting exceptionally directly on the rights of Americans.

Elected politicians in the states decide whether abortion is legal or not, and if so, with what restrictions. The governor plays a key role, as in many states he has veto power.

In addition, the key is how the so-called electoral idealists succeed. Ultimately, democracy is at stake.

In several states, Republican candidates are heavily supported by former President Trump, who are spreading his lies about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. In any case, there will be plenty of them in the House of Representatives.

In addition, election idealists are also candidates for state political offices, where the key task in the future will be to supervise election arrangements.

What if the result of the 2024 presidential election was decided in a state where the elections were overseen by politicians who don’t care about democracy, for whom the most important thing is the victory of their own candidate?

“Too much of what is happening in our country today is not normal,” Biden said in a speech in Philadelphia in September about the threat posed by election denialists.

These effects may be reflected in this year’s election results only in the 2024 presidential election.

Also note: Abortion rights are also being voted on

At five in the state holding a referendum on the right to abortion in connection with the election: California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont.

They follow conservative Kansas, where the right to abortion was unexpectedly decided to be preserved after a referendum in the summer.

California, Michigan and Vermont have proposed amendments to their state constitutions that would separately guarantee the right to abortion.

Kentucky makes a separate statement that there is no abortion right. Montana proposes a ban on surgical abortions in practice.

HS will follow the counting of the results of the congressional elections through the night of the 8th-9th. November.