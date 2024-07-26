United States | Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu met Trump in Florida in a warm atmosphere, Trump starved Kamala Harris

United States|Trump said that, as president, he would get things in order in the Middle East quickly.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu met the US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Florida on Friday.

According to Trump, who greeted Netanyahu warmly, things in the Middle East would be sorted out quickly if he were elected president.

“If we don’t (win), it could happen that there will be big wars in the Middle East and maybe a third world war,” Trump said as he sat across from Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s relationship with Trump is considered very warm. In his fiery speech to the US Congress on Wednesday, the Prime Minister praised the actions of Trump’s presidency, including the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

On Thursday, Trump said on Fox News Fox & Friends – in the morning program, that the war in Gaza has continued for too long and that the hostages held in the Gaza Strip should be returned as soon as possible.

News agency Reuters according to Netanyahu said in the meeting with Trump that he believes that there has been movement in the armistice negotiations, and that “time will tell” whether we are already closer to an agreement.

Negotiations on the truce will continue in Rome next.

Trump also spoke to Netanyahu about the Democrats’ likely presidential candidate Terrible about Harriswho said he was worse than the current president Joe Biden.

“Our country is run by incompetent people,” Trump said.

Thursday Netanyahu met separately both President Biden and Harris, with whom the Prime Minister met in a much more tense atmosphere.

As the war in Gaza has dragged on, the Democratic leaders have changed their tone a bit more critical of Israel.

Both Democrats said Thursday they had urged Netanyahu to reach a truce soon.

Harris said afterward that he also made clear to Netanyahu his concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the number of civilian casualties.

“We cannot allow ourselves to be numbed by suffering, and I will not be silent,” he told reporters on Thursday.

However, Harris also said that Israel has the right to defend itself.

of the Guardian according to Trump said before his meeting with Netanyahu that some of Harris’ remarks were disrespectful.