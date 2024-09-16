United States | Investigators: Trump is certainly trying to capitalize on the news of the attempted shooting, but it may not help

United States|Trump will take advantage of the news about the shooting attempt, but whether it will matter in the election is a different matter, researchers estimate.

What presidential candidate Donald Trump a result of a suspected assassination attempt?

The course and intentions of Sunday’s events are still being clarified, but the United States is not stopping as it prepares for the elections.

Trump will undoubtedly try to use the incident in his campaign, US investigators predict Maria Lindén from the Institute for Foreign Policy and a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Turku Niko Heikkilä.

Trump has tried to build a story where everyone is against him, says Lindén. According to Trump, the lawsuits, threats to his life and fabricated election fraud are part of the same conspiracy in which he is being persecuted.

That’s the story Trump peddled after he was shot at at a campaign rally in July, and researchers say he no doubt continues to do so now.

Maria Lindén.

Different thing is how well the message sinks in.

This time, the suspected assassination attempt was less dramatic and did not take place in front of the public and photographers. No visible photos were obtained, and the public did not see Trump’s first reactions.

In July, the activities of the secret service were questioned. The accusation will inevitably start this time as well, he predicts of The Guardian US reporter Ed Pilkington.

In this case, according to him, there are two narratives. According to the first, Trump has been exposed to danger and weakly protected. According to another, Trump’s safety was taken care of here in an exemplary manner. The authorities acted so quickly this time that Pilkington estimated that it calmed the situation.

Lindén also believes that the case does not provide equally good material for accusing the Democrats or the secret service.

“I don’t think this will make a huge campaign weapon,” says Lindén.

About the suspect according to Lindén, the information obtained about the gunman also does not support the story promoted by Trump that the Democrats’ speeches would incite violence against Trump.

Based on initial information, the man seems to be a solid supporter of Ukraine. However, neither Ukraine nor foreign policy are matters that are of particular interest in these elections, researchers say.

In addition, the July case disappeared from the news surprisingly quickly, says Heikkilä. The shooting was supposed to boost Trump’s popularity, but in the end, that may not have been the case.

Niko Heikkilä.

Trump is such a divisive figure and the majority of voters have already formed their opinion that it is not clear whether the case can increase Trump’s support significantly, writes the political editor of the US CNN channel Stephen Collinson in his analysis.

The case is still fresh, and time will tell how and how much it will be talked about, says Heikkilä.

How about what does the case say about the United States?

At this point, it is not known what is behind the incident. There is no certainty as to the motive behind this incident or the shooter in July.

They can be political or something else. In any case, the atmosphere is such that the idea of ​​political violence is on display, says Lindén.

According to him, in American politics, political opponents have been talked about too lightly, in a violent tone and in a dehumanizing way.

According to Lindén, the Democrats are also guilty of this, although he estimates that such speech is more common in the Republican camp. Trump himself has idealized an attack on the US Congress building, he reminds.

When a Republican politician shared a video in which a cartoon character portraying him kills a clearly identifiable Democratic representative, the majority of his own party’s representatives in the House of Representatives voted against his disciplinary action. According to Lindén, it is an example of the fact that there is a wider culture of acceptance around violent speech.

Correction 16.9. 4:40 p.m.: The news previously incorrectly stated that Trump has idealized an attack on the White House. He has idealized the storming of the congress house.