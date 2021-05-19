United States Investigations into Donald Trump Accelerate: New York State Attorney General Investigates Trump’s Acts as Possible Financial Crimes

The state attorney general has previously investigated the transactions of former President Donald Trump’s company as a civil case that can only result in fines.

New York the state attorney general is now investigating the former president of the united states Donald Trumpin company as a criminal investigation, the ministry said Tuesday. The agency has previously investigated the actions of President Trump Organization in a civil case.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has investigated whether the Trump Organization misreported the values ​​of its properties in order to obtain loans, financial aid and tax benefits.

The State Department of Justice said in a statement that it had informed the Trump Organization that the investigation into the company was no longer entirely civil. The agency said it was cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney in the investigation.

Civil investigations can lead to a lawsuit or fines. Criminal investigations, in turn, can lead to prosecutions.

The Trump Organization has not commented on the matter, according to news agency Reuters. Former Republican President Trump has previously accused James of political motives. James is a Democrat.

New York Attorney General James suspects that the Trump Organization has overstated the values ​​of some of its properties to help the company get better loan deals. At the same time, the company has suspected that their values ​​have been underestimated in order to receive property tax relief.

Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance has, in a separate study, investigated Trump’s transactions before his presidency for two years.

The Vance agency has told the court that its investigation focuses on “potential criminal behavior” in the Trump Organization. These may include possible tax and insurance fraud and accounting forgery.

Vance’s investigation began after Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen paid two women to keep quiet about possible cases of sexual harassment before the 2016 election campaign.

Manhattan prosecutor’s investigation has intensified after Trump lost presidential election to current president To Joe Biden.